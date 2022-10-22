CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Friday against a former Al Cannon Detention Center corrections officer and four inmates in connection to a Sept. 13 attack on an inmate.

According to an arrest warrant dated Sept. 15, Shannon Burden was working as a corrections officer when she “allowed four inmates to enter the cell of another inmate and assault the inmate.”

She remotely unlocked the cell doors to let the perpetrators out, then unlocked the doors to the victim’s cell.

Burden told SLED investigators that the victim “had upset” her earlier in the shift and she wanted the other inmates to “get [him] to behave himself.”

Mobley Geathers White Lawrence Via CCSO

The inmates involved were Daniel Mobley, 23, Kamal Geathers, 20, Donald White Jr., 22 and Jaquez Lawrence, 22. Arrest warrants issued Oct. 20 indicate each man is facing one charge of second-degree assault and battery by mob.

Burden was fired two days later. She is being charged with one count of misconduct in office.

