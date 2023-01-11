COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Another small earthquake was reported Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city.

The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.91 magnitude earthquake near Hopkins, South Carolina. It hit just after 11 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park.

It is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so far this year. A swarm of small-scale earthquakes was reported in the Elgin and Lugoff areas throughout 2022.

The last earthquake reported by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division was a 1.72 magnitude quack recorded on Dec. 9 near Elgin.