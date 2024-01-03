COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A single-engine plane crashed into a pond early Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County, leaving a woman in critical condition, authorities said.

Colleton County Fire reported that the plane suffered mechanical problems before it hit several trees and nosedived into a pond in the 5000 block of Wiggins Road.

*Images from Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The owner of the property saw the crash and ran to help. He found the woman, who was the only person on the plane. She suffered several injuries.

Firefighters-Paramedics and bystanders helped get the woman out of the plane. First responders performed advanced medical procedures before she was flown to the trauma center at the Medical University of South Carolina.

A wing of the place was ripped off the fuselage, which led to fuel dumping into the water and around the crash site.

Colleton Fire-Rescue, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Federal Aviation Administration responded to the crash.