MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A small-town singer from just outside of Andrews, South Carolina, who has been living in Fort Worth, Texas, for the last four years, is taking her own advice.

After sitting on the opposite side of the piano, the vocal teacher is now taking center stage on America’s Got Talent.

Lachuné Boyd, who helps others find their voice, is now sharing hers. Growing up with a family full of singers, Boyd said she never pictured herself having her moment to be on stage.

“The cool thing about growing up in a small town in a small area like that, everyone was so musical, so I got the chance to just watch other people do their thing,” said Boyd.

It was in the pews of a traditional African American church that she discovered her love for music.

“Growing up in a religious space, especially in the rural south is that music is so, everybody is singing at the same time, and so there’s this congregational or a communal feel in music, and so it made me love that communal feel,” Boyd said.

The performer with a beautiful voice and bubbly personality stunned the judges with her rendition of ‘Yellow’ by Coldplay, receiving a standing ovation.

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — “Auditions 5” Episode 1805 — Pictured: Lachune — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

The performer and teacher continues to encourage others to take a chance and bet on themselves.

“If you’re gonna bet on anything, bet on you showing up, doing the things that you love, and putting that on display,” Boyd said.

America’s Got Talent airs at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays on WCBD News 2.