HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — It is not every day that a 93-year-old woman is the talk of social media, but that is exactly the case with Josephine Wright.

The Hilton Head woman is willing to take the fight to protect her land all the way to court, and has gotten support from some heavy Hollywood hitters.

Wright said her home has been in the family since the Civil War, but a developer claims to own some of the property.

“I can guarantee that at 93 years old she didn’t think she would be in a legal fight,” attorney Bakari Sellers said.

“No I didn’t,” smiled Josephine Wright.

Wright is fighting for what she says is hers — property that she wants to hand down to her 40 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren.

“It’s completely in her name,” Charise Graves, her granddaughter said. “She has been paying taxes on it for 30 years. She has had no problem. No one has said anything about it being an error or there was a problem with this property until this development company decided they wanted to acquire her land.”

The company, Bailey Point Investments, is building 147 units behind Wright’s home but says in a lawsuit that deeds prove it owns even more land, up to and including the porch of her home.

The 93-year-old now has a lawyer, but she needed legal fees. So far, her story, along with a GoFundMe page has raised more than $270,000 from 5,200 donors. That includes $40,000 from NBA star Kyrie Irving and $10,000 from rapper Snoop Dogg and his company “Death Row Records.”

Snoop posted on Instagram “Josephine Wright we stand with you!”

Tyler Perry even showed his support, putting WSAV’s story about Wright out to his followers.

Wright claims that Bailey Point used intimidation to try and get her to sell and is countersuing the company.

Bailey Point isn’t backing down.

Work continued today on the roads to and from the future home project.

The company also filed its response to the counterclaim in the last 24 hours denying “every allegation set forth.” It made it clear in several paragraphs that the counterclaim should be dismissed.

Wright has continually said she doesn’t want to go to court and only wants one thing.

“I want to just keep my property and them to leave me alone,” she said.

News 3 has learned the Town of Hilton Head isn’t rescinding permits for the project but has asked for construction to stop until the lawsuit has been settled or a judge makes a ruling.

We reached out to attorneys for Bailey Point Investments again on Tuesday to get their side of the story not in court documents, but they have not gotten back to us.

Wrights’ attorneys response: