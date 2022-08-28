FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania National Guard died on Thursday, several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina.

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died with her family around her, the 1st Battalion, 34th Regiment — a basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson — said Friday on its Facebook page.

Officials at the base said she had collapsed on Aug. 20 during physical training, according to news agencies, which reported that she had been training there with her twin sister, Brianna Cahoon.

Volleyball and basketball team rosters indicate that Cahoon was a rising high school senior in Forest City, a small town near Scranton in northeastern Pennsylvania, The Post and Courier reported.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier,” Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis said.

A battalion post on Saturday said Cahoon’s family is asking people to collect pull tabs and give them to local Ronald McDonald houses as a fundraiser in her memory.

Cahoon’s death is being investigated, according to a statement released by Fort Jackson.

The Cahoons were human resource specialists in the battalion’s Bravo Company, The State reported.

Human resource specialists must undergo eight weeks and five days of advanced, infantry training at Fort Jackson, the newspaper reported.

Fort Jackson is the nation’s largest military training base with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there every year.