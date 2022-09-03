SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home from deployment on Friday and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.

It started out like any other school lunch. Third-grader Kathleen McDermott-Williams went to the cafeteria to eat with her class, but in the front office, a big surprise was waiting.

“It could be tense, stressful sometimes, but I think you have to have a great foundation and a solid home,” said U.S. Army Spc. Khalill Williams said, who had not seen his daughter since Thanksgiving.

“I try to set a good example for her,” he said.

Williams’ parents cared for his daughter while he was deployed and serving in Germany.

“I don’t think she understands the serving part, but she knows what I do,” he said “Like, she kind of gets it. ‘Daddy is away because he’s in the Army.”

“It’s hard,” said Lynndale Landrum, Williams’ mother. “It’s very hard. It’s very, very hard.”

His mother said he makes a lot of sacrifices and misses big moments.

“He’s missed everything,” she said. “Christmases, birthdays, anniversary parties, vow renewals. He’s missed everything.”

But Williams does talks with his daughter often.

“Every day. Every day, or every other day,” he said.

Friday was a reunion that was months in the making, and Williams said he had been looking forward to this moment.

“It means everything,” he said. “That’s the only thing that I was able to use to get my mind off of Germany and everything, was seeing her and waiting for this day to come, to come home and see her. It means everything now.”

While Kathleen ate lunch with her friends, her dad walked in.

“I don’t ever wear a uniform outside of work, but I’m trying to send a message to her like, ‘Hey, this is why daddy is always gone because I sacrifice for you,'” Williams said.

The father-daughter duo shared a hug and a moment filled with smiles and laughter.

“I know what my sense of purpose is, it’s her,” Williams said.

It’s a happy reunion for the family, who said they are looking forward to spending time together.

“Daddy duty, the entire time,” Williams said.

Williams said he’ll be home for three weeks, relaxing and playing with his daughter. Then, he’s heading to Fort Stewart in Georgia.