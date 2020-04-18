Some Florida beaches reopened Friday with limited hours, guidelines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Jacksonville has announced beaches and parks in Duval County would Friday evening.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry made the announcement Thursday evening and says the beaches and parks will follow Gov. DeSantis’ essential activities guidelines.

Those include:

Participating in recreational activities consistent with social distancing guidelines

Such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing

“This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,” Mayor Lenny Curry said. “Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbors.”

In addition to limits on activities, beaches will open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. each morning and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening.

The news comes as Pinellas County is holding off on reopening its beaches during the coronavirus pandemic. The Pinellas County Board of Commissioners said they can discuss opening beaches and pools again at the meeting on Tuesday.