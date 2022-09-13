GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Board of Education members have weighed in on possibly doing away with the titles given to graduating students who rank the highest academically in their class.

The school board hasn’t formally discussed the idea of no longer using the valedictorian and salutatorian titles, but District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith did advocate for the change at a policy committee meeting last month, saying she feels “strongly that our kids are suffering a pressure that is unnecessary.”

The school board didn’t discuss the topic during its meeting Monday night, but some board members shared their thoughts on the issue.

Smith said some members of the board wanted to discuss doing away with the titles after hearing feedback from the public. She said there should be more conversations about opening up additional ways for students to achieve academic honors, rather than limiting it to the top two students in a graduating class.

“We need balance,” Smith said. “I personally want to send kids out of the system that are whole people with a myriad of experiences, not just academic.”

“Some parents had concerns that children are studying harder, trying to advance further and put a lot of pressure on them,” Chairman James Tripp said.

Smith said the board wants to set clear expectations so students know what they can achieve when they start out as high school freshmen.

Tripp said no decision had been made, but discussions are ongoing. He said that even if the board were to decide to make a change, it could be years before it goes into effect.