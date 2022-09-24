RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested one man after he allegedly shot and killed his mother Friday, according to the Raleigh Police Department in North Carolina.

Police said a woman was shot Friday at a residence in the 3900 block of Griffis Glen Drive near Battle Bridge and Rock Quarry roads.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect, 25-year-old Tyler Jordan Hawkins, shot the 46-year-old victim Trumelia Vanessa Hawkins. Police said the victim and suspect are mother and son.

Tyler was arrested and charged with murder. He was transported to the Wake County Detention Center. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.