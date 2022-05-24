HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A son and grandson have been charged with the death of a Henderson County restaurant owner.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Paulette Clark was assaulted at 2:45 a.m. on May 6.

Deputies said Clark was assaulted with a BB gun and it was discharged in her eye.

Clark died on May 13 from her injuries. Sheriff Lowell Griffin says Clark ultimately died from trauma to her brain.

Deputies arrested Clark’s son, Maurice Jones, 42, and grandson, Austin Byrnside, 22, of Hendersonville.

Jones was charged with conspiracy. Byrnside was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Sheriff Lowell Griffin says evidence shows the two planned the attack.

“Brynside and Jones had discussed the robbery a few days prior to the assault that occurred on May 6th. During the early morning hours, Jones facilitated Byrnside entering the home,” he said.

Sheriff Griffin says Clark was the owner of Dixie Diner.

“I can tell you that Mrs. Clark was well thought of by many in our community,” he said.

Both are currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility. Byrnside with no bond and Jones on a $100,000 bond.