COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – New developments are anticipated this week in the killings of Paul and Margaret Murdaugh, more than a year after they were found dead at a family property in Colleton County.

Multiple sources tell News 2 that one-time Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh is expected to be indicted in the killing of his wife and son by a South Carolina Grand Jury.

Investigators will likely discuss their findings in the case before the state Grand Jury on Thursday.

News 2 has confirmed through sources that the State Law Enforcement Division met with the Murdaugh family to let them know that charges were forthcoming.

News 2 has reached out to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division but neither agency was able to confirm or provide additional information.

“SLED’s investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh is still active and ongoing. Agents are committed to the integrity of the investigation, thus no additional information from SLED will be provided at this time,” the agency said in a statement.

Mother and son Paul, 22, and Margaret, 52, were discovered by Alex Murdaugh near dog kennels at a property off Moselle Road on the night of June 7, 2021.

“I need the police and an ambulance immediately. My wife and child have been shot badly,” Alex can be heard telling a 9-1-1 dispatcher that night, audibly shaken.

With the sound of dogs barking in the background, he described the scene, telling dispatchers his wife and son were on the ground no longer moving or breathing. “I’ve been up to it now, it’s bad,” he said, repeatedly asking for law enforcement to hurry.

Autopsy results revealed the two had been shot multiple times, but little additional information about what happened that night has been released.

While his own attorneys have admitted that Alex is considered a person of interest in the double homicide, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has provided no insight into other parties who may be involved, nor have they offered additional information on what might have led to the shootings.