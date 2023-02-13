GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 14-year-old boy died early Sunday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the chest, according to Gaffney police.

Officers found the teenager lying on the living room floor at about 1 a.m. and started CPR after being called to the Colonial Heights apartments on Colonial Avenue, police said.

According to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, the teen found the gun in a kitchen cabinet and was playing with it when it accidentally fired. Police said investigators confirmed that the gun belonged to a resident and that the shooting was an accident.

“This is nothing short of an absolute tragic event that has claimed this young person’s life,” Fowler said. “It should send a loud message to adults that our children must be protected from having access to weapons whether loaded or unloaded. And, they must be educated from an early age that guns are not toys and should be respected.”