South Carolina AG Wilson joins effort against ‘precious metals scheme’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s attorney general is taking part in a nationwide effort that targets what he calls a $68 million “fraudulent precious metals scheme” involving at least 450 investors.

Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office said in a news release that it has joined the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and 26 other state securities regulators in filing a complaint in the U.S. District Court in California.

The complaint alleges that Safeguard Metals and Jeffrey Santulan, also known as Jeffrey Hill, solicited investors nationwide by selling precious metals at “grossly inflated prices” that were not disclosed. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also filed charges against Safeguard Metals and Santulan, the company’s owner.

“This is one of several precious metals investment schemes that the Attorney General’s Office and other state securities regulators have endeavored to stop since the beginning of the pandemic,” Wilson said in a news release. “South Carolina investors should be particularly cautious when purchasing gold, silver, and other precious metals.

“We want South Carolinians to be on the lookout for outrageously high commissions, spreads, or markups. As the market continues to fluctuate, we anticipate seeing more fraudsters attempting to capitalize on investors’ uncertainty and use fear to manipulate investors out of their hard-earned money.”

According to Wilson’s office, investors were advised to liquidate their holdings at registered investment firms to fund investments in precious metals, bullion, and bullion coins through self-directed individual retirement accounts. which are different than traditional IRAs or other retirement vehicles.

“In expectation of additional precious metals investment schemes, investors are advised to check the registration of all investment products and professionals, diligently research investments, ask tough questions about the fees, markups or spreads, risks, and potential returns,” Wilson said. “If the answers seem too good to be true or don’t make sense, protect your wallet by just walking away.”

Wilson’s office said the defendants are accused of failing to disclose the markup charge for their precious metals bullion products and the risk that investors could lose the majority of their funds once a transaction was completed. In many cases, the market value of the metals sold to investors was substantially lower than the value of the securities and other retirement savings investors liquidated to fund their purchases.

Anyone who suspects they have been targeted by similar precious metals investment schemes should call the Securities Division of the Attorney General’s Office at 803-734-9916 or email agsecurities@scag.gov. Complaints can also be filed online.