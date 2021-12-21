South Carolina AG joins lawsuit to block Biden administration Head Start mandates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s attorney general has joined another multi-state lawsuit targeting COVID-19 mandates issued by the Biden administration.

The lawsuit, led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, aims to prevent mandates that would require toddlers to wear masks and COVID-19 shots for staff and volunteers in Head Start programs.



“To think that the Biden Administration would politicize the Head Start program — created for underprivileged children — is despicable,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said Tuesday in a news release. “This is an example of federal abuse of power at its worst. We hope the court will put a stop to this federal overreach just as has been done in other cases. The Biden mandates were a terrible idea and should be brought to a screeching halt.”

It’s the second time since Saturday that Wilson’s office has been in the news for efforts to curb mandates ordered by President Joe Biden. Wilson and 26 other attorneys general filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court to block the administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate.

Head Start provides much-needed resources to underserved children and their families by providing education and other resources. IWilson’s office said requiring Head Start teachers, contractors and volunteers to get a COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 31 will cost jobs and programming.



“Like all of his other unlawful attempts to impose medical decisions on Americans, Biden’s overreaching orders to mask two-year-olds and force-vaccinate teachers in our underserved communities will cost jobs and impede child development,” Landry said. “If enacted, Biden’s authoritarianism will cut funding, programs, and childcare that working families, single mothers, and elderly raising grandchildren rely on desperately.”



Among other things, the lawsuit says the Head Start Mandate goes beyond the authority of the executive branch and is “arbitrary and capricious.” Wilson’s office said the mandate alsoviolates the APA’s Notice-and-Comment Requirement, the Congressional Review Act, the Nondelegation Doctrine, the Tenth Amendment, the Anti-Commandeering Doctrine, the Spending Clause, and the Treasury and General Government Appropriations Act of 1999.



Other states joining the lawsuit include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming, and West Virginia. You can read the complaint here.