South Carolina AG, others appeal OSHA vaccine mandate to U.S. Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and his counterparts from 26 other states filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court Saturday morning in an effort to block the Biden administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate.

The filing, announced by Wilson’s office Saturday morning, comes after a panel of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, in a split 2-1 decision, lifted a stay against the mandate Friday evening. Lifting that stay would allow the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to require people who work at companies with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated.

“The fight against the Biden mandate continues, even to filing for a stay in the early hours of this morning,” Wilson said. “The rule of law will prevail and the President’s grasp for power halted.”

A long list of companies and other organizations joined in the appeal, which was filed just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Wilson’s office said in a news release.

“This case does not present the question whether vaccines or vaccine mandates are wise or desirable,” the filing says. “Instead, it presents the narrow questions whether OSHA had authority to issue the Mandate, and whether it lawfully exercised whatever authority it had. After all, ‘our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully,’ even during a pandemic and ‘even in pursuit of desirable ends.’”

The appeal is one of three Biden administration vaccine mandates being challenged in court:

One involves the mandate for healthcare workers. The Fifth Circuit has blocked that mandate in states that have sued to stop the mandate from being enforced. That stay is still in place in the plaintiff states, including South Carolina. The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to lift or stay that injunction.

Another involved a federal contractor mandate. A District Court has ordered a temporary injunction to block that mandate nationwide, which is still in effect. The Biden administration may appeal that to the Supreme Court as well. Otherwise, that case will be argued into the new year.

