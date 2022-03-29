COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 40 attorneys general have written to TikTok and Snapchat urging the social media platforms to give parents access to monitor their children’s activity on the apps.

In a letter, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, alongside 44 other attorneys general, said it’s time for TikTok and Snapchat to do something about the amount of threats kids face online.

“Enough is enough,” Wilson said in a news release. “Threats to kids seem always lurking online and these companies need to step up and take responsibility,” he said. “As a parent and as the Attorney General, I see how TikTok and Snapchat harm our children. At the very least, we must expect these companies to help give parents the ability to protect their children.”

The attorneys general also called for parental control apps that would alert parents or schools to potentially dangerous messages and posts on the platforms, Wilson’s release said.

“These apps have the potential to save lives and prevent harm to our youth,” the letter said.

While social media platforms already have some content moderation in place, officials said it’s not always enough to protect children and teenagers who are especially vulnerable to online threats.