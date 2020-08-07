South Carolina agents look for man who burned police car

PINE RIDGE, S.C. (AP) — Police are looking for the man who set a police car on fire in parking lot of a small town South Carolina police station.

Surveillance video shows the man run up to the marked car around 9 p.m. July 31 in Pine Ridge and spend 20 seconds pouring liquid from what looks like a red gas can on the driver’s door. The video released by the State Law Enforcement Division shows the man flick a lighter.

The car immediately begins burning and he runs away.

Agents say the man drove away from the fire in a silver, four-door sedan.