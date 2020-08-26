South Carolina applies for Lost Wages Assistance grant to add $300 to unemployment benefits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina applied Wednesday for FEMA’s Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) grant, according to a release from Gov. McMaster’s office.

The LWA, created by President Trump, would provide an additional $300 in benefits on top of the weekly unemployment benefit amount, according to the Governor’s office.

“Our state should be proud of the economic recovery efforts and the progress we have made to date, but we know that some of our citizens are still struggling in the wake of this pandemic,” McMaster said.

An additional $300 in benefits would be added to unemployment benefits for anyone receiving at least $100 per week, according to the Governor’s office.

The state has to wait for federal approval of the application. If approved, LWA payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1. Unlike other federal funding, the LWA grant has a funding cap, and once the funding runs out, payments will stop.

If all funding doesn’t run out, payments will end on Dec. 26.