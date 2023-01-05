IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR ARBY’S – An Arby’s restaurant in Elizabethtown, Ky. (Kirk Schlea/AP Images for Arby’s).

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The U.S. Labor Department has fined a South Carolina Arby’s franchisee nearly $48,000 for allowing dozens of minor employees to work more than what is federally allowed.

The Newberry Restaurant Group Inc. operates of 14 Arby’s locations in the state, including locations in Columbia, Greenville, Laurens, Newberry, Orangeburg, Piedmont, Seneca and Walhalla.

The restaurants allowed 65 14-and 15-year-old employees to work more than three hours on a school day, after 7 p.m. on school nights and after 9 p.m. after Labor Day, all of which are violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Labor Department said.