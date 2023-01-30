COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW — South Carolina’s attorney general has filed a petition asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling that the state’s fetal heartbeat law was unconstitutional.

The court ruled 3-2 in early January that the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act — which would have banned all abortions after about six weeks — violated the constitution’s right to privacy.

“Today, we filed in the South Carolina Supreme Court our petition to rehear the Fetal Heartbeat Law ruling,” Wilson’s office said Monday in a news release. “We respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision and believe the intent of the South Carolina Constitution is clear. The framers of our privacy provision did not conceive this provision as creating a right to abortion.”

Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday in his State of the State speech that his office planned file a petition asking for a rehearing.

McMaster said the court determined that the law “violated a constitutional provision that was proposed and adopted before Roe v. Wade, at a time when nearly all abortions were illegal in South Carolina.”

The court’s decision came nearly two years after McMaster signed the measure into law. The ban, which included exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest or pregnancies that endangered the patient’s life, drew lawsuits almost immediately.

Currently, South Carolina bars most abortions at 20 weeks.

