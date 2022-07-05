COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining several other states in challenging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s corporate fuel economy standards, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon from his office.

“South Carolinians are already struggling with the high cost of everything because of the Biden Administration’s radical policies and agenda and this would saddle them with higher-priced electric vehicles,” Wilson said in the written announcement.

Wilson’s statement claims that “The regulation seeks to impose substantial increases in the number of electric vehicles on roads nationwide, with ramifications that will be felt throughout the automobile industry and our failing economy generally.”

The petition for review was sent to the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

The standards are in reference to President Joe Biden’s agenda regarding climate change. The new standards, known also by the acronym CAFE, were updated in April.

The rule sets fuel mileage standards for passenger cars and light trucks for model years 2024 and 2026, requiring the vehicles to average about 49 miles per gallon. It’s estimated to increase fuel efficiency 8% a year for vehicles sold between 2024 and 2025, and 10% for vehicles sold in 2026.

Wilson’s “challenge” states that the proposed regulations “violates the express statutory prohibition on the agency being able to mandate electric vehicles in setting the CAFE standards,” according to the announcement, which continues on to claim that the rules “implicates important state sovereignty interests.”

The challenge was spearheaded by Texas. Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio and Utah have followed suit.