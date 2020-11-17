South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson in quarantine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Tuesday announced that he will begin a 14-day quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Wilson said that while he feels fine and currently has no symptoms, he will work from home for two weeks out of an abundance of caution.

He announced his quarantine in an effort to encourage others to follow guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).