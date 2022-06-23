COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson supports the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Thursday regarding concealed carry, according to an announcement from his office.

“This ruling simply upholds the Second Amendment and the Constitution, which doesn’t require someone to demonstrate a special need to be able to defend themselves and their family,” Wilson said in the announcement. “That’s what we said in our brief to the Court and we’re grateful for the Court’s ruling “The Founding Fathers treasured the right to bear arms for protection and the Court has held the Second Amendment preserves, protects, and defends that right.”

The court voted 6-3 against a New York law that required concealed carry permit applications to show a special need for a license that went beyond wanting to have one for self-defense.

The court’s conservative members voted to strike it down, while the three liberal justices voted against the move.

Wilson had joined other attorney generals in an amicus brief that urged the court to overturn the law.