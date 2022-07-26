COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 21 other states’ attorneys general in a lawsuit blasting President Joe Biden’s administration’s rules that block schools from receiving federal nutrition assistance funds if they don’t investigate complaints that students have been discriminated against based on the child’s sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

“I’m not going to stand by and let the Biden administration hold school lunches hostage over radical ideology,” Wilson said in a written announcement Tuesday afternoon. “This administration continues to try to redefine its role, but no matter what they want to do, this administration can’t redefine its executive power defined in the Constitution. The fact remains that the president did not follow the law in trying to implement this.”

The new rules, issued May 5, could impact SNAP lunch funding.

The Tennessee-based lawsuit argues that the guidance isn’t lawful because it didn’t let states provide input before being implemented, as required under the Administrative Procedures Act. The attorneys generals also claim that the rules go against a U.S. Supreme Court ruling and imposes “new and unlawful regulatory measures.”

The Biden administration’s guidance states that in order to receive the funds, educational entities must investigate complaints that people have been discriminated against based on their gender identity or sexual orientation. Schools must also update non-discrimination policies to include gender identity and sexual orientation.