CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson was in the Lowcountry Monday discussing why he thinks the state needs judicial reform.

Wilson joined other state and local leaders — including 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson — for a conversation on the process of electing judges in the state, which he said is lagging in South Carolina.

In South Carolina, judges are selected through the Judicial Merit Selection Commission and then voted on by the General Assembly. South Carolina is only of only two states where judges are elected by the General Assembly. The other is Virginia.

The attorney general said he would like to see the executive branch more involved in the process.

“It’s easier to hold one governor accountable than 170 legislators when you get a quality of judges you don’t agree with,” he said. “So we are here to talk about ways that we can better reform our system of government that elects an entire branch of government.”

Currently, there are 10 board members on the JMSC. Three are House members, three are Senators and four are members of the public. Six of the 10 legislators are also lawyers.

Solicitor Wilson said this has impacted the public’s perception of the process.

“We’ve got really good judges,” she said. “We’ve got good lawyers, but when there is one party, one litigant who hires and fires the judge that’s making the decision, it makes people uncomfortable. So we just need to balance that out.”

During the roundtable, Attorney General Wilson also proposed changes to the process that can be made without requiring changes to the state constitution.

He suggested board members on the JMSC be appointed by the governor, that no legislators be on the commission and that members of the BAR and the public have a say in the process.

Wilson also encouraged people to reach out to their legislators to express support for judicial reform.

State leaders say the topic will likely be a major campaign talking point in the 2024 elections, especially in South Carolina senate races.