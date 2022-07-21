MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that the state’s law banning abortions after a “fetal heartbeat” is detected is now in effect again.

Wilson said the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted an injunction that was blocking the law from taking effect. The announcement comes the day after former Vice President Mike Pence called for anti-abortion laws in all 50 states Wednesday night at Florence Baptist Temple.

The law is still being challenged at the state level, but Wilson said there are no court injunctions blocking the law.

The law requires any doctor performing an abortion to give a mother an opportunity to view an ultrasound, hear her child’s heartbeat and receive information about her child’s development, Wilson’s office said.

There are exceptions allowing abortions in cases of rape or incest, as long as the fetus is fewer than 20 weeks gestation, and in cases in which an abortion is necessary to save the life of the mother.