South Carolina attorney general to appeal federal judge’s ruling blocking ban on school mask mandates

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina’s attorney general said Wednesday he will appeal a federal judge’s ruling saying the state cannot enforce its ban on mask mandates in schools.

“We disagree with the judge’s position and we plan to appeal,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement that offered no other comment about Tuesday night’s ruling blocking the enforcement of Proviso 1.108, which prohibits the use of state funds to enforce maks mandates in state schools.

Judge Mary Gieger Lewis said that the violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and discriminates against children with disabilities. Under the ADA and the Rehabilitation Act, public schools cannot exclude students with disabilities or segregate them unnecessarily from their peers. Schools are also required to provide reasonable modifications to allow students with disabilities to participate fully.

Schools districts across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions said they’re continuing with their same policies for the time being.

“The judge’s decision is under review,” Horry County Schools said in a statement Wednesday morning. “We anticipate receiving guidance from the South Carolina Department of Education.”

Florence County School District 2 Superintendent Neal Vincent said he is also taking a wait-and-see approach.

“We haven’t had time to look at it in great detail,” he said. “The State Department of Education put out a memo this morning, but our policy is the same as at the beginning of the year.”

In Dillon County, a spokesman for School District 4 said nothing has changed as a result of the judge’s ruling. The district is still recommending that masks be worn inside schools.