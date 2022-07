ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — A 3-year-old South Carolina girl died Friday in an accident that also injured her brother, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

Jacqueline Major Swansea was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead after Friday’s incident in Cope.

Sean D. Fogle of the coroner’s office said her death was an accident but didn’t provide additional details. An autopsy is planned to determine her exact cause of death.