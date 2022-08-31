COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has been awarded an additional $190 million from the federal government for road projects in the state year.

The money from the U.S. Transportation Department comes from road funds that other states and federal programs were not able to use during that past year. The U.S. Transportation Department redistributes funds in this manner each August to states that can put the money to work.

In a news release, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said it has qualified projects and 20% matching funding already in place. The agency did not provide a list of specific projects in the release.

According to SCDOT, the General Assembly’s 2023 fiscal year budget provided $120 million in recurring match money that allowed the agency to pursue the additional federal funding.

“Thanks to the vision and leadership of Governor McMaster and the South Carolina General Assembly and their continued investment in our state infrastructure, our agency was well positioned to draw down and match even more road and bridge money for South Carolina,” state Transportation Secretary Christy A. Hall said. “We will deploy these funds to prioritized interstate, bridge and safety projects that are already underway, or about to be underway, within the 10-Year Plan.”

The $190 million August redistribution is a record amount, SCDOT said, adding that SCDOT has historically received approximately about a third of this amount.

“We applaud the South Carolina General Assembly for providing the matching funds that enabled SCDOT to pursue this opportunity to bring more funding back to South Carolina,” SCDOT Commission Chairman David E. “Gene” Branham Sr. said. “South Carolina’s road and bridge construction program will receive a boost thanks to their leadership.”