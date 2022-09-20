GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

The baby boy was born on Sept. 3, 2022, weighing 1 pound, 12.5 ounces. He is receiving additional medical care at this time.

Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, the Greenville County Department of Social Services took custody of the child. A permanency planning hearing will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11th at 10:30 a.m. at the Greenville County Family Court in Greenville.

For more information on the hearing, please contact the Greenville County DSS office at 864-467-7700 or the Greenville County Family Court at 864-467-5800.

Daniel’s Law is named after an infant boy who survived being buried in a landfill shortly following his birth. Nurses named him Daniel as he recovered in a hospital. Daniel’s Law was enacted to prevent dangerous and often fatal abandonments.

Under the law, instead of abandoning a baby up to six months old in dangerous circumstances, mothers can surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location.

So far, 54 babies have been safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law.