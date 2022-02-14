South Carolina bill would regulate lobbying at local level

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The people paid to influence locally elected officials are not required to register as lobbyists in South Carolina, even though anyone doing so at the state level must register as a lobbyist.

Rep. Seth Rose, D-Richland, and others filed a bill that would change that at the local level. Rose filed a similar bill in 2019.

“This is something that has been important for a long time,” Rose said. “There are certain issues that come up that highlight the need for this to be done.”

The legislation would require anyone lobbying at the local level to follow the same procedures and rules as someone lobbying at the State House. Any individual or group lobbying at the State House is required to register with the state’s Ethics Commission.

Rose said the change would increase openness and transparency at the local level.

“A city council may have 7 members, a county council may have 11 members,” he said. “So, literally, a handful of people may direct millions of dollars towards something or an entity.”

Rose’s bill was referred to the House Judiciary Committee last year, and there’s no word on whether lawmakers will hold a hearing on that legislation before the end of the current session.

“The public should know who is getting paid to influence decisions made by county, municipal, or school board officials,” Gov. Henry McMaster told the General Assembly during his State of the State speech last month. “These paid advocates should be required to register with the state Ethics Commission as lobbyists, just like those who are paid to lobby the legislature.”

McMaster’s office said for the last five years the governor has proposed the change in his Executive Budget sent to lawmakers. This year, McMaster has also suggested that lawmakers double the budget of the Ethics Commission.