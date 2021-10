MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A businessman and president of a Mount Pleasant technology firm is charged with trafficking a minor for sex.

Official reports say that the incidents allegedly happened between December 2020 and May 2021 in the area of Jasper and Beaufort counties.

Dawson Caldwell’s charges are sealed, and a hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Caldwell is currently held in the Charleston County Detention Center.