SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The city of Spartanburg took another step Monday toward building a minor league baseball stadium and multi-use development in downtown Spartanburg.

Spartanburg City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance Monday to enter into a development agreement with Johnson Development Associates, Inc. Councilman Rob Rain abstained from the vote because of his employment with Johnson Development Associates, Inc.

“I’m truly excited about this possibility and where this takes us,” Mayor Jerome Rice added.

The development, known as Project Core, includes a 3,500-seat minor league baseball stadium, more than 375 apartments, a 150-room hotel, 200,000 square feet of office space, parking facilities accommodating at least 1,500 vehicles, a public plaza and other related infrastructure. It is expected to cost $425 million.

“This is the largest economic development in the city’s history,” City Manager Chris Story said.

Council members and residents expressed concerns about the project, including that none of the new apartments will be considered affordable housing.

“There are a lot of minority communities that live in downtown Spartanburg that will undoubtedly be affected,” a resident said.

The project includes the construction of a new hotel. However, according to the agreement between the city and the developer, no additional hotels can be built in the downtown district for three years once the hotel opens its doors. Council members were split on this.

“Do we believe that limiting future hotel products is good for Spartanburg?” Meghan Smith, the city’s District 1 council member, asked. “My answer is no. I don’t believe that it is.”

“Three years is not that long,” District 5 council member Janie Salley said.

Story called the project a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.” He also said it will create jobs and drive traffic to existing downtown businesses.

“We anticipate that the ball team owner will have upwards of 30 employees full time, and, of course, on game days, many dozens more will come in to support game day activities,” he explained.

The city hopes the baseball stadium will be built by spring 2025.