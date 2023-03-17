CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston has been ranked Charleston among the best cities to host bachelorette parties.

According to BACH, a bachelorette party planning app, Charleston is the sixth most popular destination for bachelorette trips. The city offers a variety of attractions to suit any bride’s taste, including many outdoor activities, lots of shopping and a thriving night-life scene.

BACH found that some of the most popular group experiences for bachelorette parties include party buses and boats, like many of the local charters and floating tiki bars.

The fastest-growing experiences, according to BACH, include drag shows, bottomless brunches, and dinners — all of which are readily available in the city.

The bachelorette party industry has a significant impact on the local economy with the average cost of a party ringing in at around $10,800.

Nashville, Tennessee; Scottsdale, Arizona; Las Vegas; Miami; and Austin, Texas, were ranked ahead of Charleston.