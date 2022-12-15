LEGO sets are educational for young people, teaching them to follow instructions and problem solve while also improving dexterity.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville hopes to attract LEGO lovers of all ages to the city in August for its inaugural fan convention.

Professional LEGO artists from across the United States will display their creations and meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on Aug 26-27.

The event at the Greenville Shrine Club and Event Center will benefit Creations for Charity, an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays. A portion of the proceeds will go to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization.

LEGO fans will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available. There will be live builds to watch and engage with and galleries with life-sized, extraordinary LEGO models on display.

Here’s a list of other attractions happening at the event:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

