CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said Wednesday in a letter to city leaders that he has decided to end his cancer treatment and enter hospice care.

Reynolds revealed a cancer diagnosis in November 2021 and later sought treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and at the Medical University of South Carolina. He underwent a “rigorous treatment plan” and a number of surgeries that included the removal of one leg.

Reynolds said he and his wife came to the decision to stop treatments after speaking with his doctors and “praying for God’s guidance and grace.”

“Such decisions are never easy, of course — not for our family, and not for all the other families in our community who have to face them every day,” he said in the letter. “It is our hope that by sharing this news publicly, we can also share with these other families some small measure of the love and support we’ve received over the past two years. We want them to know that in these difficult moments, they are not alone, and that our larger Charleston family prays for them as well.”

Reynolds has been the city’s police chief since 2018.

“In closing, I’d like to thank you, our citizens, for giving me the opportunity to serve as your police chief,” he said in the letter. “Five years ago, you welcomed me and my family into this remarkable city, and with your support, we have built an even better, even stronger police department. I cannot tell you how proud I am of the men and women of CPD, and how honored I am to have led them.”

Reynolds said he is thankful that he will be able to spend his finals days in Charleston surrounded by family and friends.

“It is the last great gift in a life that’s been full of them.”