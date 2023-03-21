SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate teenager suffered a severe allergic reaction that could have been deadly, but fast action by his coaches saved his life.

Two track and field coaches at Dorman High School said they were just preparing for a meet when things quickly turned into a life-or-death situation. They said they’re beyond thankful for the training that allowed them to step in to help.

Raymond Busby, who goes by Ray, is in his first year of track. His event is the long jump, and he suffered the allergic reaction earlier this month while he was on his way to a track meet.

“I got on the bus, and I was drinking a strawberry milkshake,” he said. “But once I consumed it, I knew something was wrong.”

He saw the drink contained cashews, to which he is severely allergic.

“I tried to calm myself down, tried to do breathing exercises, but I just realized it was getting worse,” he said.

Once off the bus, he told his coaches, and everyone sprang into action. One coach ran to get the trainer at T.L. Hanna, while another tried to keep Busby calm.

“Then, I sat down and that’s when I passed out,” he said.

Head coach Jeff Johns and hurdles coach Tariq Caudle acted quickly.

“He kind of just went out, Johns said. “When he lost consciousness, Coach Caudle looked at me and immediately started saying coach, grab his feet. We gotta get him to the ground.”

“It was very scary, scary because it’s not natural for someone to be on the ground, not breathing,” Caudle said. “On top of that, it was a child.”

“It kind of caught me off guard,” Johns said. “As we got Ray to the ground, we both realized, at that point, that he wasn’t breathing.

Johns was checking Busby’s vital signs while Caudle administered CPR.

“I kind of went into a moment of darkness for a second, because I really was trying my hardest to get him to breathe right then and there,” Caudle said, adding that was almost as if time had stopped, until the CPR started working.

“He took the gasp and I immediately stopped, and Coach Johns took over. Because I was so relieved that he took that breath,” he said.

Three EpiPens later, Busby said he woke up in the hospital.

“It was Thursday around 11, I passed out on Wednesday around 5:08,” Busby said.

His mother, Latasha Bowser, said she was on her way to the meet when she got the call and rushed to the hospital.

“It was definitely tough to see him on a ventilator, not breathing on his own,” she said. “I’m very proud of him for fighting, but I’m also proud of everyone who was there to support and fight for him too.”

Day by day, Busby is getting back his strength, and on Monday, he visited everyone at practice.

“Being able to see him, hug him, see his smile and see his personality. That meant everything,” Caudle said.

“The only thing that we wanted was for Ray to be here,” Johns said.

“I wouldn’t be here without them,” Busby said,

“My son was not breathing, and they helped bring him back for life,” Bowser said. “For that, I am deeply grateful and appreciative,” said Bowser.

Bowser also wants to thank Dorman High School, and the district, for being so supportive of her family.

Busby said this wasn’t the first time that he has gone into anaphylactic shock, but it was the scariest.

“I was, like, I’m scared, I’m scared, and then I knew it wasn’t going to be good,” Ray Busby said.

He said he is hoping that he’ll back on the track after spring break.