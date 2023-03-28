A panel of South Carolina lawmakers have begun an investigation into a $3.5 billion accounting error first revealed last week.

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina company denied more than $259,000 in overtime pay to hundreds of workers, according to the U.S. Labor Department, which said it was able to recover the money owed to 939 employees.

Jadex Inc. and its four subsidiaries failed to include incentives, bonuses and premium pay into employees’ regular rates when calculating overtime pay for those who worked more than 40 in a workweek, according to the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division.

The subsidiaries included Alltrista Plastics LLC in Greer, ArtaZn LLC in Tusculum, Tennessee, LifeMade Products LLC in Greer and Shakespeare Co. LLC in Columbia.

The employers also did not include bonuses earned by reaching quarterly goals, incentives for night-shift workers or additional hour amounts for every hour worked during the peak production season.

“Employers must understand all applicable rules when it comes to paying workers overtime,” said Jamie Benefiel, the district director of the Wage and Hour Division District in Columbia. “This includes adding bonuses and incentive pay when factoring overtime pay. Anything less robs workers of their hard-earned wages.

