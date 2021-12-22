South Carolina Congressman Clyburn says he has breakthrough case of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Democratic Congressman James Clyburn has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and is quarantining, his office said Wednesday night in a news release.

Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, said he is asymptomatic. He added that he is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot in September.

“I had previously tested negative for COVID on Thursday in advance of President Biden’s visit to South Carolina State University,” he said. “On Sunday, my entire family took at-home tests as a precaution prior to my granddaughter’s wedding, which took place today. My at-home test was inconclusive.

“Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the House Attending Physician, I immediately quarantined and took a PCR test on Monday. It has taken more than 56 hours to receive the results, which have come back positive. I remain in quarantine, as I have since Sunday, and I will continue to follow CDC recommendations until I know it is safe to resume my regular activities.

“It is a huge sacrifice to miss my granddaughter’s wedding, but it is an unfortunate reality that is playing out all across this country due to the proliferation of this virus. We all must do everything we can to keep one another safe and healthy. America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune to this virus. I urge anyone who has not done so to get their vaccines and boosters. It is the best protection against severe disease and possible death.”