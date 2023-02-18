CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An owner of a Charleston convenience store was arrested and charged Friday for multiple counts of tax evasion.

Ahmed Hassan, 53, of Charleston, was charged with five counts of state tax evasion, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Hassan is the owner and operator of Hasfter LLC and Aramex LLC, which operates two convenience stores.

Arrest warrants show that Hassan underreported his stores’ sales by over $1.2 million from 2016 to 2020. By underreporting his sales, Hassan evaded about $115,270 in sales tax, according to SCDOR.

If Hassan is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine per count.