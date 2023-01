WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) — The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said that an investigation was underway on Sunday after a burned car was found.

The coroner’s office said that they responded to Cavins Road and East Hayne Street in Woodruff. Upon arrival, the coroner said that they found a car that had been burned with a person inside of it.

The Woodruff Police Department also responded to the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.