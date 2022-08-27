CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A missing woman whose body was found Aug. 13 in the water near her boyfriend’s home on James Island was shot to death, and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has ruled her death a homicide.

An autopsy showed that Megan Rich died from a gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said. Her body was found in the marsh near the home of Brian Baker on James Island, where was last seen on Aug. 12 on James Island.

While investigating her disappearance, authorities searched the home of Baker, who was the father of Rich’s youngest child. He was later arrested on obstruction-of-justice charges after allegedly giving false information regarding her disappearance.

Baker died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while authorities were preparing warrants for his arrest.

