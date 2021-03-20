South Carolina corruption turned over to GOP prosecutor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s attorney general has sent four unresolved Statehouse corruption cases to a Republican prosecutor in Spartanburg County to handle.

The state Supreme Court ruled in January that Democratic prosecutor David Pascoe of Orangeburg exceeded his authority.

The justices ruled Pascoe should not have continued his investigation beyond the few cases Attorney General Alan Wilson gave him because of a possible conflict of interest.

The cases involve perjury and obstruction of justice charges against political consultant Richard Quinn Sr., as well as cases against three former Republican members of the General Assembly.