COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Local governments across South Carolina could receive as much as $242 million from legal settlements aimed at resolving claims over the U.S. opioid crisis, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay out more than $17.3 billion nationally over the next 15 years, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson, who said his office has agreed to the settlements.

The $242 million would be South Carolina’s share of the settlements assuming complete participation by its counties and eligible cities, Wilson’s office said.

“The opioid crisis is the deadliest drug epidemic in US history, and it was created and fueled by numerous companies,” Wilson said. “We’ve seen the lives lost and families ruined. That’s why my office and attorneys general across the country have been working for years to hold these companies accountable and make them change the way they do business. This settlement and the changes these companies are making will mean more South Carolinians will be alive, healthy, and happy.”

In a separate action announced in November, Wilson’s office said that CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have agreed to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

In addition, Teva and Allergan agreed to a prohibition on promoting opioids, both directly and through third-party front groups, and will no longer engage in opioid-related lobbying activities, Wilson’s office said. The companies must also turn over millions of documents produced in litigation to the public.

Under the terms of these agreements, Wilson’s office said counties and eligible cities will be able to review the terms and sign on during the first quarter of 2023. All of the settlement funds must be used to for abatement measures, including education, prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services.

With full participation by counties and eligible cities, the state will have nearly $600 million in funds for opioid abatement over the next 15 years.

According to Wilson’s office, the payments the companies will spread out their payments over several years; CVS’s payments will be spread over 10 years, Walgreens’ will be spread over 15 years, Teva’s will be spread over 13 years and Allergan’s will be spread over seven years.

Eligible local governments could begin getting the money during the second half of 2023, Wilson’s office said.