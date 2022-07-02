LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple has been charged with murder following the death in May of a 12-year-old girl in Laurens County.

Ashantae Unique Glenn died May 28 at Hillcrest Hospital after police responded to a home at Alyssa Landing Drive. Fountain Inn police charged Shawnetta Shawntae Faust and Barkee Jameel Faust on June 21.

7NEWS talked to a neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, about what he saw the day the girl died.

“Saw a bunch of police, other teams, SWAT, and they was out there all day just guarding the house, and we was wondering what was going on,” he said.

The man said his family was having a cookout that day.

“I was scared for my kids, grandkids,” he said, adding that He said he has grandchildren the same age as Glenn, so it hit close to home.

“I was terrified, because anybody that, I don’t know the circumstances behind it, but for a little child to die, at such a young age, is just terrifying,” he said.

The Fausts are currently being held in Laurens County Detention Center without bond.

The coroner’s office said the manner of death is pending at this time.

Neighbors said they’ve all been shaken by the young child’s death.

“I’m just praying for the family and praying for everyone involved,” said the neighbor.

The Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home’s obituary for Glenn said the following:

“Ashantae Unique Glenn entered the world on January 21, 2010, in Columbia, South Carolina. On Saturday, May 28, 2022, God called her home to reign with the angels in heaven.

“Shantae” as she was affectionately called by family and friends, attended Cora Spencer Elementary School in Grand Prairie, Texas. She enjoyed playing on her tablet, playing dress up with her “Baby Alive” Dolls, singing, dancing with her sisters and cooking with her mother. Ashantae was extremely helpful around the house and enjoyed helping in any way she could. Shantae had a beautiful loving soul; everyone who encountered her always left with joy and laughter in their hearts. She has left a legacy of love to all who came into her presence.”