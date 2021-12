GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina business owner and his wife were arrested after deputies seized 400 marijuana edibles.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old Steven David Petty, of Gaffney, was arrested at Carousel Music and charged with trafficking marijuana 10 lbs. but less than 100 lbs. and distribution of marijuana. And, 47-year-old Sirena Petty, also of Gaffney, faces the same charges.

Each is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.