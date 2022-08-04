COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night.

According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee Police Departments on Aug. 2, 2020.

The couple’s lawyer claims the raid was made without any outstanding warrant and constitutes an “illegal kidnapping.”

It’s unclear what prompted the raid.

Neither department immediately responded to requests for comment.

Prior to the raid, Glover says he called the Holly Hill police supervisor after learning about allegedly “inappropriate personal comments” made by an officer to Fuller.