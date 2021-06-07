South Carolina court weighs pausing new death penalty law

This undated file photo provided on July 11, 2019, by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the new death row at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C. Lawyers for some of South Carolina’s death row inmates say they might challenge a new law that would let the condemned choose between dying by electric chair or firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge is considering whether to temporarily halt a new law effectively forcing death row prisoners to choose to die by either electric chair or firing squad.

Attorneys for two men set to die later this month say the law is unconstitutional because their clients were sentenced under the old law that made lethal injection the default execution method. The state of South Carolina argues they are working to carry out executions under the methods available at the time.

State Judge Jocelyn Newman said Monday that she’ll make a decision in the next few days.

The state lawsuit is one of several last-minute challenges attorneys for Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens have filed.