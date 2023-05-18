FOLLY BEACH S.C. (WCBD) — Crab populations along the Lowcountry’s coast, in places like the Charleston Harbor, are declining, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Multiple surveys from around the Charleston area have shown a decline.

“Some of the trends that we’re seeing more recently are a cause for concern for us,” said Michael Kendrick, an associate marine scientist with the DNR.

Crabbing has an annual value of $6 million, and the majority of harvesting is done by commercial fishing companies. But some of the Lowcountry’s most seasoned fishermen have seen the drop in population.

“Every year moving forward it seems like I hear more and more about a decline,” said Evan Dockery, who works as a fishing contractor for Crosby’s Seafood on Folly Beach.

Credit- SCDNR

According to the DNR, there are many reasons for the changes in population, including warming waters and changes in the salinity of the water.

“There’s also recreational and commercial crabbing that takes place,” Kendrick said.

In 2022, the state legislature requested a report be done on the crabbing industry. The DNR’s research concluded that there is a decline in the blue crab population.

Experts are proposing nine new rules for crabbing that they want to be considered by lawmakers. Below is a list of some of the proposals.

DNR Recommendations

A cap of 100 commercial crabbing licenses in the blue crab fishery.

Set the maximum number of crab pots allowed per commercial license at 200.

Establish a recreational blue crab daily catch limit of 1/2 bushel per person per day and a daily boat limit of 1 bushel per day.

Establish an annual two-week period (January 16-January 29) when all crab pots must be removed from the water to allow for the identification and removal of abandoned and derelict pots.

Codify the description of a legal blue crab pot/trap, including a requirement for escape rings/vents (to allow for the escape of undersized crabs) for both recreational and commercial pots.

Establish a certification process for all Peeler (soft-shell crab) Dealers to certify that such dealers have bona fide peeler crab shedding facilities.

Increase funding to support expanded and new, essential blue crab-focused biological, population and fishery data collection and monitoring efforts.

Dockery agrees and has his own opinion about how to solve the problem.

“If you limit the number of licenses and the number of traps given away, you limit the number of crabs caught every year,” Dockery said.

Credit- SCDNR

With that proposed solution, Dockery thinks issues like unpredictable harvests will be a distant memory.

“At different times of the year, we’re catching more crabs, and we need to get rid of them,” he said. “Other times of the year we’re not catching enough, so we have to buy crabs from out of state.”

The full DNR report on the state’s crabbing industry can be downloaded by clicking on the link below.